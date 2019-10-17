Hurricane-force winds slammed parts of New England and New York on Thursday, as the bomb cyclone, we first reported on Tuesday, knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of people, destroys critical infrastructure, and delays air travel in parts of the Northeast.

The strong overnight storm "is now parked over southern New England with the pressure equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane," meteorologist Dave Hennen told CNN.

Bomb cyclone slams New England with 90 mph winds and 4+ inches of rain. Power was knocked out to >500,000 as the storm blew through, winds will stay gusty all day from D.C. to Maine. Details: https://t.co/SZnOLZKpNY pic.twitter.com/WHhmJNtEfJ — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) October 17, 2019

More than half a million customers in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Maine, and Massachusetts are currently without power in the 11 am est. hour. The majority of the outages are in Massachusetts (224,000) and Maine (219,000), according to poweroutage.us.

Throughout Thursday, winds up to 50 mph are expected for New England, while Boston and New York could see winds up to 40 mph.

In Provincetown, Massachusetts, government weather stations recorded wind speeds over 90 mph, which is on the upper end of a Category 1 hurricane, borderline Category 2 wind speed. Boston Logan International Airport recorded 70 mph on Thursday, while winds hit 125 mph at Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

[Observed Wind Gusts] It was a wild night with wind gusts up to 90 mph in Provincetown #MA! Here is a map of other observed wind gusts across #RI #CT pic.twitter.com/f6ozxZ3tgE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 17, 2019

Torrential rains slammed upstate New York, and some areas saw at least 5 inches of rain in hours. For many parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, 1 to 3 inches were common.

Data from Flight Aware between 8 am and 12 pm est. Thursday shows 243 delays and seven cancellations, with the bulk of the delays at LaGuardia and Boston Logan International Airports.

Social media users shared their experiences this morning of the bomb cyclone detonating in the Northeast:

Fairhaven, Mass Wind Damage Photos near where the 88 MPH gust occurred in the West Island portion of Fairhaven. Photos by: Geoff Haworth #mawx pic.twitter.com/TfPO1ptpmg — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) October 17, 2019