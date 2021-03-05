88% Of COVID Deaths Occurred In Countries Where Over Half Of Population Overweight

A new report by the World Obesity Federation found that 88% of deaths in the first year of the pandemic occurred in countries where over half of the population is classified as overweight - which is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) above 25. Of note, BMI values above 30 - considered obese - are associated with 'particularly severe outcomes,' according to the Washington Post.

On the other hand, in countries where less than half of the adult population is considered overweight account, the risk of death from COVID-19 is around one-tenth of countries with the higher proportion of overweight adults. Higher BMIs are also associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admissions, and the need for mechanically assisted ventilation.

The 'overweight' countries in question include Britain, Italy and the United States - the latter of which has seen over 517,000 COVID deaths out of a total of 2.5 million globally.

Hilariously, the Post also suggests that "correlations between coronavirus severity and weight are also tied too racial and ethnic inequality." How, you might ask? Because "Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adults have a higher prevalence of obesity and are more likely to suffer worse outcomes from COVID-19," according to the CDC.

In the UK, overweight COVID-19 patients were 67% more likely to require intensive care, while obese patients were three times more likely.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized and required oxygen therapy after contracting the disease last spring, has campaigned in recent months for Britons to lose weight to reduce health risks and support the country’s overburdened National Health Service. Speaking last year, Johnson said he had long struggled with his weight and was “too fat” when he was sickened with the disease that has claimed more than 124,000 lives in the United Kingdom. He is often spotted out running near his home in central London alongside his personal trainer. -Washington Post

The findings by the World Obesity Federation were "near-uniform across the globe," according to the Post, which notes that the report found that increased body weight is the second greatest predictor of poor outcomes after old age.

According to the United Nations, contrary to what the woke fashion industry tells us, obesity is a "global pandemic in its own right."