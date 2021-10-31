90% Of Unvaxx'd Germans Say They Won't Get It

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

90 per cent of Germans who haven’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine say they won’t get it, with only the remaining 10 per cent saying they will “probably” get it or remaining undecided.

A recent survey carried out by Forsa on behalf of the Ministry for Health found that 65 per cent of Germans say there is “no way” they will get the COVID vaccine over the next two months.

A further 23 per cent said they would “probably not” get the COVID jab in the near future while 2 per cent said they would “definitely not” get the jab at any point.

Out of 3000 respondents, only 10 per cent were still undecided or said they will “probably” get vaccinated in the near future.

According to the Local, the poll results emphasize how, “people who have until now chosen to remain unvaccinated against Covid are unlikely to be convinced.”

The survey contradicts Thomas Mertens from the Standing Vaccinations Committee (STIKO), who claimed that unvaccinated Germans were not “hardliners” but were merely sitting on the fence and could be convinced.

Doesn’t look like it.

Only 5 per cent of respondents said they would get the jab if hospitals were “overwhelmed with patients,” while 89 per cent said it wouldn’t change their mind even if intensive care units reached their capacity.

Emphasizing how vaccine passports actually harden people’s opposition to getting vaccinated, 27 per cent said imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated would make them even more determined not to get jabbed, while only 5 per cent said it would encourage them to get jabbed.

It’s also worth noting that the 10 per cent figure who say they will get the jab or are undecided is probably lower given that some respondents will be telling the pollsters what they think they want to hear, and are actually not planning on getting vaccinated at all.

As we highlighted back in January, German authorities announced that COVID lockdown rulebreakers would be arrested and detained in refugee camps located across the country.

Earlier this summer it was also confirmed that the unvaccinated would be deprived of basic lifestyle activities like visiting cinemas and restaurants.

The editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper Bild shocked some people by apologizing for the news outlet’s fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.