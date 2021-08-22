Australian Town Council Sparks Outrage After Killing Rescue Dogs To Prevent Covid Spread

Outrage was sparked after an Australian town council shot dead several rescue dogs in order to prevent volunteers from breaking quarantine to pick them up last week in the city of Cobar, NSW, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, citing the Office of Local Government.

"OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission," said a spokesman for the government agency.

According to the report, the shelter volunteers had Covid-safe measures prepared to handle the dogs - one of which was a new mother.

"We are deeply distressed and completely appalled by this callous dog shooting and we totally reject the council’s unacceptable justifications that this killing was apparently undertaken as part of a COVID- safe plan," Animal Liberation regional campaign manager Lisa Ryan told the Herald.

NSW, Australia's most populous state, re-entered a strict lockdown two weeks ago, as officials deployed the military and threatened to go "door-to-door" to enforce mandatory COVID restrictions and tests on Australians, according to Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews.

