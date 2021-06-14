print-icon

Biden Admin Pats Self On Back After 'Gifting' Vaccine To 0.015% Of Trinidad Population

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jun 14, 2021 - 09:20 PM

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries with "no strings attached."

On Sunday, the US State Department proudly tweeted that they had donated 80 vials to Trinidad and Tobago, which has a population of 1.4 million.

Given that each vial can squeeze out six doses for a total of 480 jabs, and each person requires two shots, that's enough to cover 0.015% of the country's population!

US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph Mondello.

The mockery came hard and fast:

According to Trinidad and Tobago's National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, the vials will be given to the National Security Ministry. 

"This has nothing to do with any large donation that we expect is being considered by the United States Government," he told the Trinidad Daily Express. "This is just a small number for the Ministry of National Security as a gift which we are happy to accept."

Ah - so the Biden admin was congratulating itself over a gift that's meant for bureaucrats!

The island nation has recorded 29,000 cases of COVID-19 and 670 deaths thus far, after a steep rise in May.

