Biden Admin Pats Self On Back After 'Gifting' Vaccine To 0.015% Of Trinidad Population

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries with "no strings attached."

On Sunday, the US State Department proudly tweeted that they had donated 80 vials to Trinidad and Tobago, which has a population of 1.4 million.

USA Donates Vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago pic.twitter.com/5S0OTQfJU5 — U.S. Embassy POS (@USinTT) June 14, 2021

Given that each vial can squeeze out six doses for a total of 480 jabs, and each person requires two shots, that's enough to cover 0.015% of the country's population!

US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph Mondello.

The mockery came hard and fast:

They legit had to open a flat, count out 80 (or 115), then put the rest back into cold storage. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/XJCv3RGm2Q — funkydrugmonkey (@funkydrugmonkey) June 14, 2021

If I were donating 80 vials of vaccine to a country of 1.4 million people I probably wouldn’t put out a self-congratulatory press release 😬 https://t.co/dDA7DnYOVC — Quantian (@quantian1) June 14, 2021

I really really hope they just forgot some zeroes https://t.co/CzhERkfjyH — shahenshah🌞pilsudski (सामाजिक फासीवाद युग) (@misandrogynist) June 14, 2021

According to Trinidad and Tobago's National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, the vials will be given to the National Security Ministry.

"This has nothing to do with any large donation that we expect is being considered by the United States Government," he told the Trinidad Daily Express. "This is just a small number for the Ministry of National Security as a gift which we are happy to accept."

Ah - so the Biden admin was congratulating itself over a gift that's meant for bureaucrats!

The island nation has recorded 29,000 cases of COVID-19 and 670 deaths thus far, after a steep rise in May.