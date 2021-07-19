Biden Backtracks On Facebook "Killing People" As Fauci Urges Americans To Listen To "Trusted Messengers"

As analysts blamed the delta variant for Monday's market ructions, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that the variant is increasingly becoming the "dominant" strain in the US, while he continued to share data about the efficacy of American-made vaccines despite the growing evidence that the efficacy they provide against Delta is much lower than some believe.

Dr. Fauci said that while vaccinated people are "generally protected", the efficacy of the jab is only 93% to 94%.

Meanwhile, earlier today, UK chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance stated that roughly 60% of people being admitted to hospitals in the UK have already received two vaccine doses. Top health authorities in Israel have arrived at a similar conclusion, warning that the Pfizer jab is only 64% effective.

What's more, Dr. Fauci also pushed back once again on reports that COVID may have been the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, despite reports over the weekend claiming that the intelligence community is increasingly convinced that this is, in fact, the most likely scenario (not the "natural transmission" scenario that a WHO team of scientists tried to push after traveling to Wuhan to "investigate" the virus's origins).

Failing to grasp the irony, Dr. Fauci added that he was "practically pleading" with people to get the vaccine, while claiming that Americans should only listen to "trusted messengers" like...the Biden Administration?

But why is trust in "trusted" sources like the government and the media so low? Well, fortunately for us, President Biden offered just the latest example on Monday when he walked back an outrageous comment he made late last week. On Friday, Biden insisted that Facebook is literally "killing people" for allowing 'anti-vaccine' content to proliferate.

But on Monday, the president walked back the comment, claiming instead that "Facebook isn't killing people."

Biden explained that his Friday comments weren't specifically accusing Facebook of killing people, but rather were in reference to the 12 individuals allegedly responsible for the majority of COVID-19 misinformation (the information, from a study by some left-wing think tank, was cited by the White House).

Biden said he hopes Facebook doesn’t take “it personally” and instead chooses to “do something” to combat the misinformation.

"Facebook isn’t killing people. These 12 people are out there giving misinformation, anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it," the president explained after giving remarks on the economy. "It’s killing people. It’s bad information."

With this latest flip flop, we can't help but wonder: does Dr. Fauci still consider President Biden to be a "trusted source of information"?