Biden Pledges To Release COVID-19 Origin Report "Unless There's Something I'm Unaware Of"

President Biden is just fine releasing the US Intelligence community's 90-day examination of where COVID-19 originated, unless it contains surprises.

Shortly before boarding Air Force One for a Thursday trio to Ohio, Biden was ashed whether he planned to release the intelligence report, to which he replied "Yes," adding "unless there's something I'm unaware of."

As we noted on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after CNN threw Biden under the bus for canceling a State Department effort launched under Trump to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, Biden backpedaled - ordering the US intelligence community to conduct a 90-day investigation into how the pandemic began.

In a statement via the White House website, the Biden administration claims that officials have been pursuing various possibilities - including "whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," it's clear that the administration is in full damage control mode.

We expect the 90-day review to conclude that 'the virus could have come from anywhere, and there's equally scant evidence' that the virus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, either emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where they were modifying bat coronaviruses to better infect humans, or whether the pandemic began via 'natural origin' - which holds that a yet-to-be discovered intermediary species caused a bat strain to naturally mutate.

"The U.S. intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how the Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially," according to DNI spokeswoman Amanda Schoch, who said that the intelligence agencies had come together around the two likely scenarios, according to the New York Times.

"The I.C. continues to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives, and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the virus’s origins," Schoch added.

We can't imagine common sense or Occam's razor factors in.