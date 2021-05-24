Biden Spox Deflects Over Wuhan Bombshells During Tense Exchange

The White House on Monday deflected after Fox News' Peter Doocy put spox Jen Psaki on the spot following a Wall Street Journal report that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms in December of 2019, bolstering the lab-leak theory for the origins of the pandemic.

"Why isn't President Biden pushing for more access, more information to get to the bottom of exactly what happened," asked Doocy.

"We are," replied Psaki, adding "and we have repeatedly called for the WHO to support an expert-driven evaluation of the origins. During that first phase of the investigation there was not access to data, there was not information provided. And now we're hopeful that WHO can move into a more transparent independent phase II investigation."

Doocy shot back - "But with 589,920 dead Americans, at what point does President Biden say 'we don't want to wait for the WHO. We don't know what they're doing. This needs to be an American-led effort to get to the bottom of what happened.'"

"He talks all the time about how he's known President Xi for a long time. So why can't he just call and ask?"

Psaki: "You're misunderstanding how this process works. An international investigation led by the WHO is something that we've actually been pressing for for several months, in coordination with a range of partners from around the world. We need that data, we need that information from the Chinese government. What we can't do... is leaping ahead of an international process. We don't have enough data to come to a conclusion at this time."

Doocy: "So is there any amount of casualties from covid that would make you not want to wait for an international effort and just do it?"

Watch:

WH’s Psaki on growing evidence Covid escaped from a Chinese lab: We want a WHO-driven investigation, not a U.S-led probe:



"We have repeatedly called for the W.H.O. to support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic's origins" pic.twitter.com/XQlUws9Ndd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2021

The pain didn't stop there for Psaki...

After @PDoocy went back-and-forth with Jen Psaki over the @WSJ story about Wuhan Institute of Virology employees, Reuters's @jeffmason1 and CBS's @Weijia Jiang both picked up on it and continued hammering away (and much to Psaki's dismay).



Left, right, center -- this matters. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2021

Um, the WHO is in effect a wholly owned subsidiary of the CCP.



If you’re “hopeful” about their “investigation,” then you’re hoping for its inevitable conclusion: that China is totally innocent & don’t believe your lying eyes. https://t.co/VXzI11MXEk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2021

The White House has repeatedly resisted forming an opinion over the growing lab-leak hypothesis, insisting that it would wait for a 'complete and independent investigation' from the World Health Organization - the same WHO which conducted a laughable Wuhan roadshow months ago that concluded COVID-19 likely emerged via natural origin. And who was the most prominent member of said WHO 'investigation' by far?

EcoHealth's Peter Daszak, the guy paid $666,000 per year by Anthony Fauci's NIH to collaborate with the Wuhan lab!

For some reason, Peter doesn't want to talk to us.

But we've got many questions...

Hi @peterdaszak is the "lab origin" still a "paranoid" QAnon conspiracy theory? pic.twitter.com/v8sHixbt8K — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 24, 2021

Hi @peterdaszak when you say you stand with @WHO do you mean you stand with China? pic.twitter.com/48saFbMBsk — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 24, 2021