Biden's "100 Days" Of Masks Transforms Into Masks "Through The Next Year"

Joe Biden’s 100 day mask mandate has now transformed into wearing masks ‘through the next year’, according to comments he made Thursday.

In an appearance at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Biden told staff “You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives.”

Pres. Joe Biden says he’s keeping his mask on during his remarks to NIH staff, after consulting Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci.



Mumbling through his own mask, Biden also blamed President Trump for the vaccine roll out being delayed.

“While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor – I’ll be very blunt about it – did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions,” Biden said.

I wear my mask all the time. I support being responsible.



Absolutely no way in hell I'm wearing it "through next year".



Dr. Fauci further confirmed this morning that:

“I think we’re going to be wearing masks for several, several months into the future.”

And other 'experts' suggest COVID restrictions will remain indefinitely as ‘vaccination passports’ become mandatory for travel. Rolling lockdowns are also here to stay. That’s the precedent we’ve allowed to be created.