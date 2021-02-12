print-icon

Biden's "100 Days" Of Masks Transforms Into Masks "Through The Next Year"

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Feb 12, 2021 - 17:00

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden’s 100 day mask mandate has now transformed into wearing masks ‘through the next year’, according to comments he made Thursday.

In an appearance at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Biden told staff “You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives.”

Mumbling through his own mask, Biden also blamed President Trump for the vaccine roll out being delayed.

“While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor – I’ll be very blunt about it – did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions,” Biden said.

Dr. Fauci further confirmed this morning that:

“I think we’re going to be wearing masks for several, several months into the future.”

And other 'experts' suggest COVID restrictions will remain indefinitely as ‘vaccination passports’ become mandatory for travel. Rolling lockdowns are also here to stay. That’s the precedent we’ve allowed to be created.

