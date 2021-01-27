Bomb Squad Surrounds AstraZeneca Plant, Site Partiallly Evacuated

As if AstraZeneca's squabbles with the EU and its pharma regulator weren't bad enough, British police have dispatched a bomb squad to the the industrial estate where the AstraZeneca vaccine is made.

Doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, are produced and stored there. North Wales Police said it was at Wrexham Industrial estate. The BBC reports that a bomb disposal unit has been called to deal with a suspicious package. There are no reports of any injuries.

The plant was reportedly evacuated after it received a suspicious package: "Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation."

"All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged. Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation," he said. "The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance." The Wrexham plant has the capability to produce around 300MM doses of the vaccine a year.

Wockhardt UK entered an agreement in August to help prepare the vaccine for distribution, and the Welsh Government said there had been "no adverse effects" on the coronavirus vaccine roll-out.