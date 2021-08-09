Canadian Refused Entry To Own Country Despite Proving Strong Natural COVID Immunity And Negative Tests

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A Canadian writer who flew home from Europe to visit her mother was refused entry and sent back because she wasn’t vaccinated, even though she presented detailed proof that she has strong natural immunity to COVID after having recovered from the virus.

Rachel Marsden detailed her experience in an op-ed last week, noting “Canada tried to force me into a Covid detention facility threatening fines and police action as they don’t recognize my natural immunity. I had no choice but to immediately fly back to Europe.”

Marsden notes that “I committed the apparent violation of trying to re-enter my own country with proof of naturally acquired Covid-19 antibodies made by my own immune system post-recovery rather than those generated by the manmade Covid-19 vaccine about which much is still to be learned.”

The writer recounts “I was treated worse than a criminal. I arrived at the airport with a negative PCR test (from within the previous 48 hours), two positive Covid antibody tests from March and July proving that I still had significant Covid antibodies post-recovery, and a ‘covid immunity certificate’ written and signed by my French doctor to confirm this fact.”

According to her account, Canadian border security refused to accept anything other than proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the country without quarantining for over two weeks.

“The Canadian border officer refused to accept the antibody laboratory test results as proof that I had recovered and was immune from Covid,” Marsden writes, adding that she was threatened with a $6000 fine if she did not co-operate and attempted to leave the airport.

“Let’s be clear: The Canadian government, by behaving in this manner, is routinely criminalizing those with Covid antibodies that are not derived from a manufactured experimental vaccine,” Marsden urges.

Marsden claims that her doctor has advised against getting vaccinated because she has “a high level of laboratory tested antibodies whose levels have yet to drop even after several months post-illness”.

New research by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain published in the journal Nature Communications this weekend reveals that Healthcare workers’ IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 remained constant, if not increasing, seven months after infection.

ISGlobal researcher Carlota Dobano, who led the study, said, “This is the first study that evaluates antibodies to such a large panel of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies over 7 months.”

Gemma Moncunill, the senior co-author of the study, said, “Rather surprisingly, we even saw an increase of IgG anti-spike antibodies in 75 percent of the participants from month five onwards, without any evidence of re-exposure to the virus.”

The research clearly indicates that natural immunity to the virus provides ongoing strong protection, even against new variants. It even discovered Antibodies against human coronaviruses (HCoV) may also protect against COVID-19 infection.

But of course, because that is how the human race has evolved and survived forever!

Meanwhile, relatively little is known about the vaccines, and it is beginning to emerge that double jabbed people can still contract and transmit variants of the virus. The CDC even admits this.

Marsden also notes that the country she was trying to leave, France, now requires her “to succumb to nasal swab antigen tests every 48 hours if I wish to continue accessing everyday venues like public transit, gyms, restaurants, some shopping malls, and bars.”

Referring to her exclusion from Canada, Marsden concludes that “The next step for myself and others subjected to this discrimination should be a court challenge to the federal government’s actions. Government-ordered internment facilities for immune Covid survivors under threat of incarceration have no place in any democracy.”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.