CDC Warns Baby Boomers With High Risk Of COVID Complications To Avoid Cruise Ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new warning for high-risk travelers who should avoid cruise ship travel, regardless of vaccination status.

"Travelers who are at an increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, regardless of vaccination status," the CDC said in updated guidance on Friday.

The new guidance applies to older folks with certain medical conditions and pregnant women. Before the announcement, the agency recommended only people who weren't fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships. Now it's older folks with certain medical conditions, which begs the question of how effective are vaccines?

Maybe not as effective as everyone believes, as health officials announced booster shots to all qualifying adults beginning on Friday.

"Older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill if they get COVID-19. People with weakened immune systems, including people who take medicines that suppress their immune systems, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated," the CDC said.

The agency also warned:

"The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters aboard ships, and the chance of getting Covid-19 on cruise ships is high."

Health officials are still perplexed about the so-called breakthrough infections in which vaccinated people are getting sick.

The cruise industry has been battered by the virus restrictions preventing sailings from key ports in the US. But the industry has been making ground with increased sailings that began in early summer as more Americans were vaccinated.

Carnival Corporation's chief executive, Arnold Donald, recently said the cruise industry would likely remain in a slump for the next two years.

Shares of Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd have tumbled this summer on the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

And just this week, we have seen "get out and party" shares significantly underperform "stay at home" stocks...

Baby boomers are the key customer base of the cruise industry. Once again, the government fear-mongering people into avoiding traveling could profoundly impact the industry once more.