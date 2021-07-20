Is This Why A Child Doctors Group Suddenly Demanded All Kids Over 2 Wear Masks At School?

Update (1010ET) : In case you wondered why The American Academy of Pediatricians would over-rule the CDC's "science", consider this...

The American Academy of Pediatrics wants all kids masked until vaccinated?!?



Let's go to their website and see who the biggest donor is.... pic.twitter.com/oAWHrF1fgt — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) July 19, 2021

Probably nothing, right?

* * *

As Summit News' Steve Watson detailed earlier,

The American Academy of Pediatrics is demanding that all children over the age of 2 years old wear face masks at schools and nurseries, a suggestion that goes further than any previous restrictions.

The group, which has 67,000 members in primary care, announced that even if kids have been vaccinated they should still be forced to wear masks, suggesting that “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean-hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The group also claims that “masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated.”

The group’s statement also claims universal masking is “the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.”

The demand goes further than that of the CDC, which has said that children and adults who work in schools who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

The AAP is echoing Anthony Fauci, who last week called for all children older than 2 to be forced to wear masks:

Fauci says 3-year-olds should be forced to wear masks: “No doubt about that” pic.twitter.com/rCWFCWPkjs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

Many states have scrapped and even banned mask mandates at this stage.

Last week, health authorities in California attempted to enforce a mask mandate for children, before apparently backing down just hours later:

UPDATE: California’s school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction. — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) July 13, 2021

* * *

