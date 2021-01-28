Conservative MP Calls For GPS Tracking Of Brits To Ensure COVID Compliance

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt has called for the government to use GPS tracking technology to ensure Brits are complying with COVID quarantine measures.

Under the law, Brits who re-enter the country have to self-isolate for 10 days before leaving their home for any reason.

However, the difficulties, both practical and financial, of complying with this mandate, mean that as many as 75% are not following the rules.

According to Hunt, this behavior is responsible for spreading the infection and he has called on the government to use surveillance technology to ensure that a compliance rate of 95% is achieved.

Hunt demanded, “Daily contact with those asked to self-isolate – using GPS tracking to monitor compliance if necessary as happens in Taiwan and Poland. People need to know how much this matters and if we cannot persuade them to comply at the outset we should keep trying.”

Daily contact with those asked to self-isolate - using GPS tracking to monitor compliance if necessary as happens in Taiwan and Poland. People need to know how much this matters and if we cannot persuade them to comply at the outset we should keep trying. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) January 25, 2021

Presumably, this would mean giving government the power to track people’s cellphones in real time via backdoor access.

However, given that the individual could just leave their phone at home while they left the property, the only way to properly enforce the measure would be to literally tag everyone with electronic ankle bracelets.

Given the country’s zeal for authoritarianism and their clamoring for even more draconian lockdown measures, it’s not even outside the realms of possibility that could happen.

As we previously highlighted, a recent YouGov poll asked Brits if they supported, “The Government in [country name] using the mobile phone data of individuals to ensure they are complying with restrictions on movement outside of the home during a lockdown.”

45% supported the idea compared to 42% who opposed it.

Another idea was to force Brits to take daily selfies that were cross referenced with GPS data and facial recognition software to ensure they didn’t leave home.

* * *

New limited edition merch now available! Click here. In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, I urgently need your financial support here.