Cuomo Guilty Of Obstruction? GOP Rep Calls For Investigation Into Nursing Home Cover-Up

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration should be investigated over possible obstruction of justice after a Thursday revelation in the New York Post that officials purposefully concealed the death toll in New York nursing homes during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

In a Friday appearance on Fox News' "America Reports," Zeldin, an attorney and Iraq war veteran, opined on the bombshell report that Cuomo's secretary, Melissa DeRosa, admitted to state lawmakers on a videoconference that the data was withheld out of fear the Trump DOJ would use it against them.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: "I just want to say that [Fox News senior meteorologist] Janice Dean has done a fantastic job for many months, going back to last spring and summer, to bring this issue to light ... AP reported that over 9,000 infected patients were placed with healthy nursing home residents, so as a result of the deaths that came in the weeks and the months following this late March policy, this mandate, there were a lot of requests for information, for data, for numbers on nursing home deaths and more, and then a cover-up started.

There were requests from the feds to the state for information on it, and the state wasn't providing ... I believe, and my colleagues in the New York congressional delegation believe and many others as well, that there should be a an investigation into this ... There is an admission of what could be obstruction of justice ...

The investigation is what you need to do to determine who specifically should be held accountable from the criminal justice standpoint. Obstruction of justice seems to be admitted in what the New York Post was reporting late yesterday ... There are thousands of New York seniors who passed away as a result of this policy, and you can't look at this as data or numbers. It's families like Janice's and so many others where they lost a father or a mother or grandmother or grandfather and aunt and uncle and they're demanding accountability ...

There are a lot of Democratic state legislators who are outraged over what happened, because regardless of any type of relationship they might have with the governor and his office of their same party, it's their duty to represent their constituents ... They don't want to be part of a cover-up ...

