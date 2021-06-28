Daily Beast Journalist Says Normal Life Feels Like A "Horror Movie"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Daily Beast journalist Wajahat Ali says that the sight of children not wearing face masks inside restaurants and shopping malls makes him feel like he’s living in a “horror movie”.

Yes, really.

“I feel America has forgotten we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people, and there’s a deadly Delta Plus strain, and our kids are still not vaccinated. Sigh,” tweeted Ali.

“I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren’t wearing masks. I feel I’m in a horror movie,” he added.

Some respondents vehemently agreed with Ali’s terror at the sight of people living completely normally.

However, others questioned why he was so panicked.

“You have a sickness that no vaccine can prevent,” remarked Matt Walsh.

“People even died before covid, believe it or not,” said Mike Cernovich, before encouraging Ali to do some exercise.

I’m the sickest I’ve been in over 5 years.



Took a test - not covid. People got sick before covid.



People even died before covid, believe it or not.



Lift some weights, do cardio, pray, and have faith in love and light. https://t.co/wLR4AkDpe5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 28, 2021

After being on the receiving end of criticism over the tweet, Ali accused his detractors of engaging in “bigotry and xenophobia” and living on “Earth 3”.

Engaged with the right wing media ecosystem and their trolls today for the first time in a while and...they really do live on Earth 3. The conspiracy theories, talking points, aggressive attacks on science, anti vaxx propaganda, casual bigotry and xenophobia. It's a wild place. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2021

In reality, it is Ali who lives in a different reality, one where draconian rules and mask mandates exist in perpetuity every time a new “variant” of COVID-19 is announced.

Who in their right mind sees the uncovered, happy, smiling faces of children and reacts by recoiling in horror?

Only someone who has joined a cult.

