Delta To Impose $200 Monthly Fine On Unvaccinated Employees

Delta Airlines will fine employees who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine $200 per month, which will be applied towards the company sponsored healthcare plan.

The airline will become the first major US company to levy a penalty for unvaccinated employees, according to Bloomberg.

The new policy was outlined in a company memo Wednesday from Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian, who said 75% of the carrier’s workers already are vaccinated. Increasing cases of coronavirus linked to a “very aggressive” variant are driving the push for all employees to get the shots, he said. -Bloomberg

Unvaccinated employees have until November 1st to get the jab, while the company will also mandate weekly testing for anyone not vaccinated by mid-September.

Under the new policy, any worker not fully vaccinated by Sept. 12 will be required to take a weekly coronavirus test “while community case rates are high,” the note said. Employees who aren’t vaccinated must wear masks in all indoor settings, effective immediately. Delta also said that starting Sept. 30, Covid pay protection will be provided only to workers who have received both shots but who still get sick. “to address the financial risk” from their decision, Bastian said. The average hospital stay for Covid-19 patients has cost Delta $40,000 each, he said.

The company's decision stops short of a mandatory vaccine requirement such as one imposed earlier this month by United Airlines, Google, Facebook, Goldman Sachs and others - a growing list following the FDA's approval of Pfizer and BioNTech SE's vaccine earlier in the week.

As Bloomberg notes, many employers are cautiously approaching mandates out of fear they'll spur defections and hurt morale in a tight labor market.

"With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now," wrote Bastian.

