Domestic Violence Calls In The UK Soar During Lockdown

New figures from the NSPCC reveal an alarming rise in calls regarding children and domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, when compared to average monthly levels before the first lockdown, an increase in contacts of 53 percent has been recorded. In terms of volume, the peak came in November when the helpline received 1,053 calls.

The charity is now calling on the government to fund essential recovery services. Anna Edmundson, NSPCC head of policy, said:

“The risk of domestic abuse has been heightened in the last nine months with families living under increasing pressure and behind closed doors. To stop the pandemic having a lasting impact on children who suffer in this way it is vital they have access to support in the community to recover and move forward with their lives as not all victims can go to a refuge for support.”

