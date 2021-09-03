Dr. Fauci Warns Emerging "Mu" Variant Is Not An "Immediate Threat" To US

A few weeks back, we seized upon an example of how Dr. Anthony Fauci and his peers at the FDA and CDC (most notably CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky) employ fear-mongering tactics to try and amplify their message that Americans must live in fear of COVID.

Amazingly, despite President Biden's COVID czar's harshly worded reaction to reports about the Lambda variant, He said Thursday that the new mu variant doesn't at the moment moment posing a great risk to Americans, according to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"We’re paying attention to it, we take everything like that seriously, but we don’t consider it an immediate threat right now," Fauci said Thursday during a White House COVID response press briefing.

As we noted earlier this week, mu, known by scientists as B.1.621, was added to the WHO's list of variants "of interest". The variant was first identified in Colombia and has been confirmed in at least 39 countries, according to the WHO.

"This variant has a constellation of mutations that suggests that it would evade certain antibodies, not only monoclonal antibodies, but vaccine- and convalescent serum-induced antibodies," Fauci said. "But there isn’t a lot of clinical data to suggest that, it is mostly laboratory in-vitro data."

Since first emerging in Colombia in January, the variant has popped up in at least 39 countries, including in the US.

In other news, the CDC has announced that the agency plans to publish two new studies on Friday about COVID-19 in children, showing that kids who live in communities with high vaccination rates had lower chances of becoming hospitalized with COVID-19. He also said earlier in the day that three doses will likely be the optimal number to be considered "fully vaccinated" (though that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyboha

As we wait to see what direction "mu" heads in, we wonder: are they saving the "mu" fearmongering rhetoric for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years?