Dr. Fauci's Preposterous Lie: "Attacks On Me Are Attacks On Science"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Dr. Fauci attempts to defend himself on MSNBC. And MSNBC is seemingly pleased to cooperate to spread even more Fauci lies.

I picked up this story from a Greenwald Tweet.

Beyond the dangerous arrogance and pomposity of proclaiming "anyone who criticizes me is attacking Science" -- thus placing himself off-limits from questioning -- he *admitted* he purposely issued false, anti-science, politicized claims, such as telling people not to wear masks: https://t.co/TghpTiKHdj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 9, 2021

Painfully Ridiculous Lie

What's "painfully ridiculous" is Fauci's claim, "Attacks on Me are Attacks on Science".

I Am The Science. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 9, 2021

Fauci is a proven liar. He has even admitted that fact. It matters not that he he lied (allegedly to preserve masks for healthcare workers).

What About Faucigate?

The Left and the Right portray a freedom of information lawsuit email chain involving Fauci as some sort of proof of Wuhan Lab theories and mask effectiveness.

Rand Paul Tweets

It's time to fire Fauci! Emails that have been released now under Freedom of Information Act show two very important things:



1. FAUCI has been lying

2. I’ve been right all along



Stand with me today while we keep showing the way: https://t.co/B42p8TpuXz https://t.co/k5rWif6erb — Rand Paul (@DrRandPaul) June 2, 2021

Bloomberg gets it correct ‘Faucigate’ Emails Prove Nothing About a Covid Lab Leak

Bloomberg's claim is true. We still do not know. Nothing has been proven. But Bloomberg hits upon the key issue that few are even aware of (emphasis mine).

If Fauci owes the public an explanation for anything, it’s why he approved funding for research that potentially made viruses more dangerous — so-called gain of function research. Though Fauci has been unofficially anointed America’s “top expert in infectious disease” by the press, his real job is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In that capacity, he’s not above criticism. He’s approved funding of projects on viruses that other scientists have deemed too risky to be worth doing. These risky projects include several that Rutgers University biologist Richard Ebright calls gain of function research of concern — projects that have altered flu viruses to transmit between different hosts, for example, research on altering bat coronaviruses that was done in collaboration between U.S. researchers and those in China. Ebright spent years warning people about gain of function research long before this pandemic broke out. Another scientist who worries about the danger of such experiments is Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch.

Gain of Function

"Gain of function" is a euphemism for "purposely making viruses more lethal."

And research involving bats was done with collaboration between the US and China.

Questions of the Day

Why is there so little media coverage of gain of function?

What precisely was Fauci's role in supporting such research?

In what ways did the US cooperate with China?

Did any of those ways include Wuhan?

"I Am Science"!

By saying "Attacks on Me are Attacks on Science," he is effectively saying "I am Science".

Excuse me for pointing out, science does not lie and never did. People lie, scientists lie, and charlatans lie.

Scientists may come to the wrong conclusions, but science does not lie.

Fauci is a proven liar and by effectively making the claim that he is science, not only is he a liar, but a proven charlatan as well.

Instead of repetitive focus on masks where opinions are already set in stone, I suggest a deep dive into Fauci's role and US cooperation with China in gain of function research to make coronaviruses more lethal.