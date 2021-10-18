Dr. Gottlieb Warns New "Super Variant" Is Behind Latest COVID Comeback In UK

The UK thought it had COVID mostly licked, but Dr. Scott Gottlieb (former head of the US FDA) warned Monday that a new "super-strain" evolved from the delta variant might be behind a recent upsurge in cases in the UK, just after PM Boris Johnson and his health secretary announced plans to loosen foreign travel restrictions.

On Twitter, Dr. Gottlieb, pointed out that the UK recently recorded its biggest single-day jump in new COVD cases in 3 months. At the same time, Dr. Gottlieb notes, the new variant known as AY.4v with the S:Y145H mutation in the spike has spread quickly and presently comprises 8% of new cases being confirmed in the UK.

The UK reported 57 new deaths on Sunday, along with 45,140 more cases. The fact that this daily tally is the highest in three months is what's prompting the concerns raised by Dr. Gottlieb.

UK reported its biggest one-day Covid case increase in 3 months just as the new delta variant AY.4 with the S:Y145H mutation in the spike reaches 8% of UK sequenced cases. We need urgent research to figure out if this delta plus is more transmissible, has partial immune evasion? — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) October 17, 2021

Dr. Gottlieb, a former head of the FDA who is frequently in the press, said the UK and other countries need to ramp up research on the new variant. Specifically there needs to be more research as to wether the new variant is more transmissible: "We need urgent research to figure out if this delta plus is more transmissible, has partial immune evasion,” he said. "There’s no clear indication that it’s considerably more transmissible, but we should work to more quickly characterize these and other new variants. We have the tools."

The mutation that Dr. Gottlieb is talking about has been spreading in the UK since about July.

The variant has been in the UK since about July, but it has been slowly increasing in prevalence. There’s no clear indication that it’s considerably more transmissible, but we should work to more quickly characterize these and other new variants. We have the tools. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) October 17, 2021

This is not a cause for immediate concern but a reminder that we need robust systems to identify, characterize new variants. This needs to be a coordinated, global priority for Covid same as similar international efforts have become standard practice in influenza. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) October 17, 2021

As Dr. Gottlieb explains, this isn't a call for immediate action or a snap-back to the lockdown days. Instead, there needs to be a "coordinated global" response in terms of research and other measures to keep an eye out for the next round of variants and "super variants".

