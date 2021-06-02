Email Shows Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admits Manipulating Coronaviruses, Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab-Leak Theory

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Dr Fauci’s emails have been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and there is some pretty interesting stuff in them, particularly one email where a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory early on during the pandemic.

The email from Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, a group that has extensive ties to the Wuhan lab gain of function research, sent the email to Fauci on April 18, 2020, roughly six weeks after the outbreak had taken hold.

The email states:

“As the Pl of the ROl grant publicly targeted by Fox News reporters at the Presidential press briefing last night, I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’ origins. Once this pandemic’s over I look forward thanking you in person and let you know how important your comments are to us all.”

Fauci responded to the email the day after, writing

“Peter: Many thanks for your kind note. Best Regards, Tony”

Daszak, who also works for the World Health Organisation, is on record admitting that he was involved with manipulating coronaviruses. Here is a video of him talking in DECEMBER 2019 about how ‘good’ the viruses are for messing around with in a lab:

Daszak notes that “coronaviruses are pretty good… you can manipulate them in the lab pretty easily… the spiked proteins drive a lot about what happens. You can get the sequence you can build the protein, we work with Ralph Baric at UNC to do this, insert into the backbone of another virus and do some work in a lab.”

Elsewhere, the emails show that Fauci also knew very early on, before the WHO even declared a pandemic, that researchers suspected the virus had been ‘potentially engineered’ in a lab, as this exchange with Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute from January 2020 shows:

At the very minimum, this shows lab leak (or worse) was taken exceedingly seriously and was never a “conspiracy theory.”



At the maximum, it opens up questions of an unprecedented global cover up.



Either way establishment politicians and corporate media look worse than ever. pic.twitter.com/R4UOA5M3gg — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 2, 2021

The emails with Fauci show that Daszak had already dismissed the lab leak notion nearly a year before that ‘investigation’ began, and despite other researchers saying it looked potentially engineered.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this is that Daszak was one of the lead “investigators” on the WHO panel tasked with looking into the origins of the pandemic.

Is it any surprise that this guy, whose organisation has shovelled at least $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the past few years to play around with coronaviruses inside the lab, determined within 3 hours of visiting the lab in February 2021 that there was ‘nothing to see here’?

Peter Daszak (R), Thea Fischer (L) and other members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus, arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Daszak, like Fauci, has also since denied that there was any gain of function research being conducted at the Wuhan lab, and that it wasn’t being funded by EcoHealth Alliance or via the NIH with US tax dollars.

These are blatant lies, as there is mountains of evidence that confirms this was exactly the case.

Why would they deny it when it can be so easily proven the research was being conducted?

Another interesting factoid about Daszak is that he was employed as an ‘expert fact checker’ by Facebook when it was monitoring and removing ‘misinformation’ about the origins COVID on its platform.

If all of that doesn’t scream coverup then what does?

