England Set To Drop Face Mask Rules After Huge Economic Impact Revealed

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

England is set to drop all face mask rules on July 19th after it was revealed that keeping such restrictions in place is costing the economy billions and will force many businesses to close.

“The requirement to wear facemasks on public transport and in shops will be replaced with guidance advising people to wear masks in certain circumstances, rather than compelling them,” reports the Times.

The decision follows the findings of an internal economic impact assessment produced by the government’s Events Research Programme which detailed the massive impact social distancing measures are having on businesses.

Politico Playbook reveals that, “keeping any measures would cost the economy billions and see many businesses close.”

Specifically, indoor seated venues such as the arts, cinemas and business events would achieve just 59 per cent of their 2019 turnover if restrictions remain, costing them a whopping £4.88 billion over the next year.

Even if the only remaining restriction kept in place is face masks, “The entire events industry would reach just 82 percent of its 2019 turnover. Indoor seated venues would get just 72 percent. Indoor non-seated just 65 percent. Outdoor non-seated venues would manage just 82 percent of their 2019 figure.”

The events industry as a whole is bringing in only 60 per cent of normal revenue under the current restrictions, which will likely continue until July 19th.

However, with some government advisers (namely a former Communist) pushing for restrictions to continue literally forever, don’t be surprised to see some of them reintroduced in the winter.

But with vaccine passports for pubs still being considered, any return of restrictions will likely only impact those who haven’t taken a vaccine.

This will then create a two tier society where those who for whatever reason haven’t had the jab will face discrimination and de facto lockdown for years to come.

