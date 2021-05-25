Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Campaign To Censor Vaccine Hesitancy

Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company's efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine.

BREAKING: @Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/8VBYQSdxlz — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 25, 2021

Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook's plan to combat "vaccine hesitancy" (VH) worldwide via "comment demotion".

"They're trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it," one insider told Project Veritas. "If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me."

The social media giant's goal is to "reduce user exposure" to those with VH, while also reducing the ability to engage with said posts.

More from Mia Cathell via The Post Millennial:

One of the Facebook whistleblowers said the company uses a tier system to rank and determine how comments should be censored or buried. This is all based on how much the statements question or caution against the COVID-19 vaccination.