Fauci Confirms "Likely, Inevitable" Everyone Will Need COVID Vaccine Booster Shot

Within the space of a few days, the narrative has shifted from "if" booster shots are even necessary, to "only for immunocompromised", to "only for those who got vaccinations early on, due to fading efficacy", and now today, His Omniscience Anthony Fauci told 'CBS This Morning' that while it is imminent that immune compromised people will get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, it is likely that at some point in the future everyone will need one.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said, when asked if everyone will need a booster shot at some point.

That's "science" folks!

Fauci noted that this is data is being followed in real time, “literally on a weekly and monthly basis,” with cohorts of all different populations to determine if the level of protection is starting to attenuate.

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” he said.

As a reminder, the FDA is reportedly expected to announce soon that it will authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised Americans.

Fauci also said during an interview on NBC News' "Today" show Thursday, that:

"Inevitably, there will be a time when we'll have to give boosts to the general population."

As far as furiously moving goalposts goes, Fauci admittred earlier in the week that the Delta variant presents the additional problem that vaccinated people can also transmit the virus to someone else. That has led to the CDC revising its mask guidelines recently. But, he stressed:

“The vaccines are still doing what you originally want them to do -- to keep you out of the hospital to prevent you from getting seriously ill.”

Actually, what the CDC "originally" wanted the vaccines to do, was to prevent those who were jabbed from infecting others. Only later did we learn that too was a fabrication.

Perhaps the most 'new' science is the following...

"No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection."

Fauci comments come as debate grows over “breakthrough” infections among fully vaccinated people and whether approval should be given for booster shots. On Sunday, Israel, the first nation to roll out booster shots widely, said it had given more than 420,000 third shots to people 60 and over. At least 14 Israelis have already caught Covid-19 after having been injected with a booster shot, suggesting that the booster shot will be the first of many, and will likely last all the way through the mid-term elections because, well, mail-in ballots next November.

Which all sounds very different from the constant bombardment of "get jabbed and be free and fearless" that was punched down America's throat for most of the first half of 2021 by the Biden administration and every local health policy bureaucrat desperate to virtue signal their way to a job for life.

So the new question is... How will virtue-signaling stores/restaurants/companies with vaccine-mandated entry policies police this? Will people have be triple jabbed to be allowed to enter? Quadruple-jabbed?