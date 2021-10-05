Fauci Flop-Flops Again: Christmas Is Back On... For The Vaxx'd

Late last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highest paid bureaucrat in the entire federal government said during a weekend interview that it's "too early to tell" whether Americans should be allowed to gather with their family members on Christmas this year, potentially opening the door to another holiday of isolation.

The comment - despite Dr. Fauci's frazzled insistence that he had once again been "taken out of context" - unsurprisingly shocked millions of Americans, who have already sacrificed one holiday season (last year's) to government-imposed COVID restrictions. At the time, Dr. Fauci was speaking on Face the Nation, telling CBS News host Margaret Brennan that whether "we can gather for Christmas, or it's just too soon to tell." This came just one day after Fauci was asked by whether “we can gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell."

"You know Margaret; it’s just too soon to tell," Fauci responded. "We’ve just got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also, in the situation where boosters are appropriate, to get people boosted."

And so, unsurprisingly, Dr. Fauci did another interview late Monday, spent the time desperately backpedaling his comment about the possibility of another ZOOM Christmas, while chiding the media for taking his comments (which seemed clear enough to us) "out of context".

So let's let the audience be the judge. Here's Dr. Fauci's Face the Nation interview from last week.

Speaking Monday during an interview on CNN, Dr. Fauci backpedaled his prior remarks, insisting his prior remarks on holiday gatherings were "misinterpreted" and "taken completely out of context".

Right now, Americans can fully expect to spend the holidays with their families, Dr. Fauci said (of course, this presumably precludes the emergence of another "hyper-threatening" COVID strain). "I will be spending Christmas with my family, and I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected."

Yet, Dr. Fauci of course added a giant caveat on to all of this: if COVID numbers start to climb again - an inevitable result (according to Dr. Fauci) of not enough people getting vaccinated - then the restrictions on movement and freedom could always be reinstated.

He concluded by saying "I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family. But … the way all of the other disinformation goes around, you say something talking about a landmark of a time, and it gets misinterpreted that I’m saying you can’t spend family Christmas time, which is nonsense. You can."

Here's that clip below:

Fauci walks back Christmas comments. Tells Americans to have a “good, normal Christmas” with their families. pic.twitter.com/HnaM2uYKAH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 4, 2021

Assuming the virus continues to wane, Dr. Fauci would probably be correct about a low-maintenance holiday. But as with everything else, the next scary variant headline, or surge in cases across one or two states with lower vax penetration, could cause all of that to change.