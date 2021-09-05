Fauci Talks Boosters: Pfizer First As Moderna Delayed

As Israel's "coronavirus czar" called on the country to prepare for a fourth shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while virus variants continue to evade the first three, American's top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, prepares the ever-trusting general public for a domestic booster shot program.

According to Fauci, the US booster shot program will begin exclusively with Pfizer and BioNTech SE jabs, after announcing that Moderna is still "getting their data together," and would be delayed by "a couple of weeks - if any."

Biden has set a Sept. 20 target for kicking off the booster campaign, once the CDC and FDA sign off on it.

Top U.S. infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although the Moderna booster could take a little longer https://t.co/fRIMXyWXmA pic.twitter.com/IKVtvZ3VO8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021

"The bottom line is very likely at least part of the plan will be implemented, but ultimately the entire plan will be," Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation."

Fauci’s comments may lead to more clarity on the administration’s stance after Biden ran into resistance by medical experts who advise U.S. regulators over what they view as political interference in the review process. While Biden has set a Sept. 20 target for kicking off the booster campaign, safety and efficacy data require signoff by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. -Bloomberg

On Friday, Moderna said it had completed its booster shot submissions to US regulators.

Fauci's comments come after weeks of flip-flopping on when Americans need booster shots - with critics suggesting that the Biden administration is rushing booster shots before scientific evidence can vouch for their efficacy.

"We need clear guidance on these booster shots because it undermines the credibility of it," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told "Meet the Press," after calling out the administration for "mixed messaging."

"I guess they slipped and pre-leaked an announcement about booster shots with all three vaccines and then had to backtrack it and say you can only use Pfizer."

Last week two top FDA officials quit over disagreements with the White House over booster shots. According to reports, the two officials were frustrated that the Biden administration continued to take direction from the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

As Fox News notes, "Current guidance says that only individuals with moderately or severely compromised immune systems should receive a booster shot as such individuals might not build the appropriate immunity from the initial two shots.

Biden, however, suggested that individuals should receive a shot eight months after their final dose of vaccine.

The FDA supposedly did not endorse this plan."

Perhaps Moderna is frantically trying to make sure their booster shots don't have detectable levels of metals 'which react to magnets.'