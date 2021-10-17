Fauci Tees Up Unvaccinated Blame Campaign Over Potential 'Fifth Wave'

Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Faucci, is setting the stage to blame the next uptick in Covid-19 cases on the unvaccinated.

Fauci's 'science' - which does not include the vastly superior naturally-acquired immunity from previous Covid-19 infections, or the fact that the vaccine does not prevent transmission - presumes that "the more people we get vaccinated, the less likelihood that there's gonna be another surge as we go into the winter."

Of note, just over 67% of the US is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

JUST IN: Fauci says unvaccinated Americans could lead to dangers of fifth COVID wave https://t.co/EmUjLZPYG6 pic.twitter.com/NmKutAcFK0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 17, 2021

Just like 86.1% vaccinated Singapore?

After vaccinating over 85% of its population, Singapore 🇸🇬 finally flattened the curve, but along the wrong axis: pic.twitter.com/jHjczPGooE — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 8, 2021

If only there were cheap and effective prophylaxis and early treatment options in everyone's medicine cabinet to take at the first sign of infection.

Fauci on Sunday also suggested that people shouldn't be hesitant to take Johnson & Johnson booster shots, as they probably should have made their vaccine a two-dose regimen instead of a single shot anyway.

"I think that they should feel good about it because what the advisors to the FDA felt, is that given the data that they saw, very likely, this should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with," he told ABC News' "This Week."

“What the advisors to the FDA felt is that, given the data that they saw, very likely, this should have been a two dose vaccine to begin with," Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @MarthaRaddatz booster shots authorized for Johnson & Johnson vaccine. https://t.co/0guMYoI4vj pic.twitter.com/KjPQy9ZGg0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 17, 2021

The 'top doc' went on to suggest that some J&J vaccine recipients might be well served to mix brands - receiving a Pfizer or Moderna shot as their booster.

"You know, that is true the data you refer to that if you [get the booster], people who have originally received J&J with either Moderna or Pfizer, the level of antibodies that you induce in them is much higher than if you boost them with the original J&J," said Fauci, adding "I think it’s going to be variable depending upon who you are. For example, a woman of childbearing age who’d would have almost no issues at all with a possible adverse event of myocarditis — which you see, rarely…with the mRNA vaccine — that person might want to opt for that approach."

"If you’re a young man who does have that very, very rare risk of getting myocarditis, you might want to take the J&J route."

So remember - when the next Covid-19 wave hits the US, blame the unvaccinated. Of course, we don't expect Fauci to actually call out the least vaccinated demographics, as that might ruin such finely curated narratives.