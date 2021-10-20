FDA Approves Moderna, J&J Boosters And Releases Guidelines For "Mix And Match"

In defiance of recommendations from its own advisory panel, which said last week that the Moderna jab provides enough lasting protection to not necessitate a booster shot, the FDA has once again ignored "the science" and bowed to Biden Administration policy priorities by officially approving booster doses for the Moderna and J&J jabs.

Those jabs will now join the Pfizer vaccine, which has already received booster emergency approval from the FDA.

Furthermore, the FDA has also approved the mixing of vaccines for patients seeking booster shots, meaning somebody who originally got the Pfizer jab can get a Moderna booster and vice versa.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took action to expand the use of a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccines in eligible populations. The agency is amending the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of a single booster dose..." the FDA said in a statement announcing the news.

The FDA laid out a few small ground rules for the administration of booster doses, including the timeline and other factors.

For starters, the use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals:

65 years of age and older

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure toSARS-CoV-2

As for the J&J jab, the FDA said "the use of a single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.

And, adding more clarity to its Pfizer booster EUA, the FDA said a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jab "may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2."

The news is fantastic for Moderna, which previously faced the prospect that its jab might not be approved for booster doses, resulting in a major threat to the company's bottom line. The announcement will also expand the pool of patients eligible to get the jab by many millions.

Fortunately for Big Pharma, the government has given it permission to keep the money train flowing.