Florida Rock Concert Sells $18 Tickets For Vaxxed Fans; $1,000 For Non-Vaxxed

It's not like we didn't tell you so...

The introduction of COVID status certificates is creating a two-tier society whereby vaxxed people enjoy their full rights and other perks, and non-vaxxed are heavily penalized.

The latest example is in Florida, where a concert promoter for a future rock show this summer in Tampa Bay charges $18 per ticket for vaxxed fans and $999.99 for non-vaxxed fans, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

"To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021," Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions wrote on his website where tickets can be bought. "If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99," continued Williams .

The concert is set to take place on June 26 at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg. It will feature appearances from three rock bands: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin.

"We're all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit," Ray Carlisle, singer from Teenage Bottlerocket, told WFTS.

This is just another example of COVID creating vast inequalities among society. Vaccine status certificates could worsen social divisions wherever they are used. Those who are vaxxed can return to everyday life, while those who aren't vaxxed will be left out in the cold.

So what about the people who have recovered from the virus and have developed antibodies and have opted out of vaccines?

They are also left out, despite a new study from the University in Melbourne, Australia, which provides evidence that immunity triggered by the infection will be extraordinarily long-lasting.

Why can't people who have the antibodies achieve the same status as those who have been vaxxed?