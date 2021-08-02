Fmr US Intel Boss: COVID Lab Leak "Very Close To A Certainty" After Seeing 'Most Sensitive Intel' Related To Pandemic

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says that the lab-leak Covid-19 origin hypothesis isn't just a "possibility," but "more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty."

In a Monday Op-Ed, Ratcliffe excoriated China for rejecting new plans by the World Health Organization to investigate the lab-leak theory, which was "remarkable not only because of China’s continued belligerence, but also because the WHO was once complicit, caving to the CCP’s initial pressure to dismiss the lab leak theory and downplay the CCP’s coverup."

I had access to all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the lab leak theory isn’t just a "possibility," at the very least it is more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty. More than 18 months after the virus first leaked into the world, I still have not seen a single shred of scientific evidence or intelligence that the virus outbreak was a naturally occurring "spillover" that jumped from an animal to a human. -John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe then notes that the CCP has gone to great lengths to ensure there is no "smoking gun," and in fact - "every piece of evidence I have seen points to the pandemic’s origin being a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)."

The former DNI notes that classified intelligence has since been corroborated by public reporting with further details, yet "some in the media unwittingly helped the CCP in its disinformation efforts, dismissing the lab leak theory as a "conspiracy theory," while Facebook affixed warnings of "false or misleading" to anyone who dared speak of it."

Ratcliffe notes that before Trump left office, he tried to balance the need to protect intelligence gathering techniques with public disclosure - culminating in the State Department fact sheet which revealed that "several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and seasonal illnesses."

Read the rest of Ratcliffe's Op-Ed here.