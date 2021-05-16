Following The 'Science'? CDC Shifts From "Impending Doom" To 'You're Free' In 6 Weeks

At the end of March, amid absolutely no signs of trouble whatsover in "the data" - and after the establishment excoriated the "neanderthal thinking" of several red states for 'prematurely' and 'recklessly' lifting their COVID restrictions, freshly-appointed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky went "off-script" (though if one watches here eyes it appears she is very much reading a script) to warn the public about her "impending doom" following a very modest rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

"Right now, I'm scared," Walesky, choking back tears, exclaimed.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky goes off script with an emotional plea to the public about an “impending doom” following rise in COVID cases:



“Right now, I’m scared.” pic.twitter.com/UKjrRhr7He — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021

Fauci doubled-down with the doom finger-pointing...

"I think the reason we’re seeing this plateauing and the increase that I hope doesn’t turn into a surge is because we are really doing things prematurely right now with regard to opening up."

At the time we pointed out that Walensky's level of fearmongering is disgusting and disingenuous and the American people are growing more and more insensitive to such evocations.

Now, just 6 weeks later, as all the doomsaying, fearmongering, panic-inducing double-speak was proven completely misplaced, and amid political pressure from even the leftest of leftists to "do something", the masks are off and freedom (for the vaccinated) is offered back to 'we, the people'.

Just two weeks after announcing a mask revision on April 27 to allow people who are fully vaccinated to do most things outdoors, with some precautions - again amid political pressure from an increasingly confused American public - CDC announced it revised its mask guidance again, now enabling those who are fully vaccinated to forgo wearing masks both indoors and outdoors.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing," said Walensky. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated," she continued.

The message from the CDC could not have changed more drastically in this brief 45 days period...

And if the goal of the 'big lie' of impending doom was to 'encourage' scared Americans to get vaccinated or die, once again the 'science' in the data shows it didn't work either as daily vaccination rates have basically trended lower since Walensky's scaremongering...

But Walensky assures the country that, "We followed the science here."

Political science?

Of course there are some who refuse to believe the CDC's "new science" - that masks are not required because outdoor spread is for all intent and purpose non-existent for anyone and indoor spread from or to the vaccinated is negligible at worst - and choose to continue to signal their virtue...

I feel the need to continue wearing my mask outside even though I’m fully vaccinated because the inconvenience of having to wear a mask is more than worth it to have people not think I’m a conservative 😬 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

And of course, AOC told her instagram followers..."Personally I’m going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces...it's also a nice accessory when you don't want to do all your make-up..."

"Science-deniers?"