Former State Department Official Says Idea COVID-19 Emerged Naturally Is "Ridiculous"

A former State Department official says that the idea the COVID-19 virus emerged naturally out of a zoonotic situation is “ridiculous.”

David Asher told Fox News that the scientific community consensus that the virus emerged in Wuhan as a result of a mutation in animals is completely inaccurate.

“We were finding that despite the claims of our scientific community, including the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Fauci’s NIAID organization, there was almost no evidence that supported a natural, zoonotic evolution or source of COVID-19,” said the former State Department official. “The data disproportionately stacked up as we investigated that it was coming out of a lab or some supernatural source,” he added.

Asher spearheaded a team to investigate whether a zoonotic source or a lab leak was the most likely scenario for the outbreak of the pandemic and they concluded that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was overwhelmingly the likely culprit.

“That was the epicenter of synthetic biology in the People’s Republic of China, and they were up to some very hairy stuff with synthetic biology and so-called gain-of-function techniques,” said Asher.

He concluded that the zoonotic explanation was “ridiculous” and that the odds of a natural origin were “extremely long.”

As we highlighted earlier, a “raft” of evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies have been sitting on concerning Chinese communications and the movement of Wuhan lab workers points to the lab leak origin being a likely explanation.

While the mainstream media and social media networks treated the lab leak theory as “dangerous misinformation” for the best part of a year, they are now having to backpedal, with Facebook announcing it will no longer censor lab leak information.

Yesterday, China predictably blasted the entire premise as a “conspiracy theory” and demanded an global investigation into U.S. bioweapons labs.

