Australian Official Lashes Out At Ted Cruz After "Covid Tyranny" Tweet: 'Glad We're Not Like Texas'

Days ago Texas Senator Ted Cruz called out Australia's extreme Covid policies as but more "Covid tyranny". The policies have lately received widespread scorn and mockery from many conservative commentators and political pundits, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before US Congressional leaders joined in.

"The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful & sad. Individual liberty matters. I stand with the people of Australia," Cruz had tweeted out, commenting on a video featuring top Australian official Michael Gunner rolling out what's widely being called the world's strictest vaccine mandate to date.

I love the Aussies. Their history of rugged independence is legendary; I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific.



The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful & sad.



Individual liberty matters.



I stand with the people of #Australia https://t.co/9elCF0KRA3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2021

Gunner, who is chief minister of Australia’s Northern Territory, went through a litany of occupations that required getting the jab in order for venues to safely reopen.

"If your job includes interacting with members of the public, then you need to get the jab," he said of the new mandate. He had listed off jobs ranging from hospitality, to work in retail or supermarkets, to bank tellers, and hair dressers as among the many occupations that will require it.

All Australians whose professional work will involve any interaction with the public are now mandated to get the vaccine, or else face steep fines and other possible measures:

The territory announced last week that workers who interact with the public must receive their first vaccination shot by Nov. 12 or face a $5,000 fine, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. About 68% of its residents were already fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

On Sunday, a clearly incensed Michael Gunner fired back at the Texas Republican - unusual in that Cruz was offering a critique which was not officially representative of the US government. Thus it's clear that Cruz's tweet got under the Australian politician's skin.

"Here are some facts," the Australian official wrote. "Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID. There have been zero deaths in the [Northern] Territory. Did you know that? Vaccination is so important here because we have vulnerable communities and the oldest continuous living culture on the planet to protect. Did you know that?"

G’day from Down Under @tedcruz. Thanks for your interest in the Territory. I’m the Chief Minister. Below are a few facts about COVID down here. https://t.co/cGFwBP7Nqx pic.twitter.com/mGNyOxlN41 — Michael Gunner (@fanniebay) October 18, 2021

Gunner went on: "We don’t need your lectures, thanks mate," according to the tweeted message.

"You know nothing about us. And if you stand against a life-saving vaccine, then you sure as hell don’t stand with Australia. I love Texas (go Longhorns), but when it comes to COVID, I’m glad we are nothing like you."

But clearly many Aussie citizens themselves are not at all happy to be living under a government that's made living normal daily life pretty much impossible and "a thing of the past", resulting in recent huge protests, and in turn sending more and more police to the streets and out in force at supposedly "dangerous" public parks.

Australia: Heavy NWO police presence in Melbourne in anticipation of anti-vaccine mandate protests



Military-style police vehicles could be seen parked on streets as police patrolled parks, arresting people who didn't comply with coronavirus restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ZpJ6rgebfS — WakeUpHumans (@Thunderace4) October 16, 2021

Seemingly endless examples have come out of Australia over the course the pandemic demonstrating that individuals' rights have often been completely suspended, including government agents literally combing people's Facebook posts for signs of merely attending protests - and literally showing up their door unannounced in Gestapo-like fashion.