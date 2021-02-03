Global COVID Vaccinations Pass Confirmed Cases As Wealthy Countries Lead The Way

As EU regulators push back against approving the Russian Gameleya Institute vaccine even after Hungary already kicked the doors open by becoming the first member of the block to approve it last week, Brussels is caught between a rock and a hard place. Even CNBC's Jim Cramer, a long-time booster for western COVID vaccines, acknowledged during Wednesday morning's premarket show that western consumers must accept that the Russian jab works.

Why? Because despite all the propaganda against the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian jab, first developed with the backing of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, has basically been proven effective by the latest report in the deeply respected Lancet, a scientific journal based in the UK that published some of the first international research on COVID-19.

Now, just days after the number of vaccinated patients in the US surpassed the total number of confirmed COVID cases, Johns Hopkins and other repositories of COVID data have announced that the world has reached a similar record.

As the following chart shows, the number of patients who have received at least one doses has surpassed total confirmed patients by roughly 500K patients.

And the trend is likely to continue, even if the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab has been only warily embraced by Western Europe, while the Russian jab has been almost entirely blackballed, since new cases have been falling around the world. Even in India, which - as many might remember was one of the worst hit countries last fall - cases are falling to levels not seen since last fall.

Hospitalizations have also declined substantially around the world.

The FT doesn’t shy away from pointing out the fact that the figures are incomplete due to the fragmented nature of COVID case reporting. The true number of infections is likely to be many times higher than the total verified by diagnostic tests, since many are bound to have slipped through the cracks.

However, on the other hand, the WHO recently admitted that high-cycle PCR tests have produced numerous false positives.

Michael Head, global health research fellow at Southampton university, said: “The fact that we have so many vaccines is a huge good news story which has been fed to us in bits and pieces. This moment brings it together, showing how fast we have moved and far we have come.”

In another chart, the FT shows how the rich country/poor country divide that the WHO warned about has most definitely emerged around the world.

Source: FT

Given this latest piece of evidence, wouldn't be surprised to hear or see WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom tweeting more warnings, alongside his good buddy, Bill Gates, that the West needs to throw more money at the WHO's Covax international vaccination program.