Heathrow Passenger Numbers Remain Grounded

When Heathrow reported its 2020 traffic volume figures In January, the airport's CEO, John Holland-Kaye, reflected on an "incredibly challenging" year for aviation.

Holland-Kaye added:

"The aviation industry is the cornerstone of the UK economy but is fighting for survival."

As lockdowns continue to be enforced around the globe, the latest figures show no let up in this crisis. Compared to the same period last year, February 2021 saw a fall of 91 percent in passengers passing through its terminals.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Reacting to this further development, Holland-Kaye struck a defiantly positive tone:

“Aviation has always led the UK economy out of recession, and we will do so again. The PM’s Global Travel Taskforce can lead the way on reopening international travel and trade safely – but ministers must get a grip of Border Force’s performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a 6 hour queue.”

We wish him luck..."normal" seems a long way off and vaccine passports may not help people feel 'free' enough to travel.