"I Don't Care If You're Vaccinated, You Dink!" - Wisconsin Teacher Put On Leave After Verbally-Abusing Maskless Student

Amid all the confusing guidance spewed by the CDC, NIH, and the Administration (from Fauci, Walensky, Biden, Psaki etc) in the last two weeks, one teacher's verbally-abusive rage against a maskless student in her class sums up the nation's science-denying (masked or unmasked?), virtue-signalers' ongoing cognitive dissonance as the pandemic that gave many of them purpose in life is quickly fading from top of mind.

A video of the scene went viral after a Poynette, Wisconsin teacher (with clearly severe comorbodities) blasted a student for not wearing a mask.

“I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink,” the belligerent teacher says during the exchange. “I don’t want to get sick and die. There’s other people you can infect. Just because you’re vaccinated.”

The student, sitting against the wall, politely and calmly repeatedly says “okay” in response to the verbal abuse.

“You know what? You’re not a special person around here. You should hear how everybody talks about you around here. YOU’RE A JERK,” the increasingly aggressive teacher shouts.

The student replies that he doesn’t care what people are saying about him, which appears to further enrage the teacher...

“You’re a jerk,” she repeats. “You need to have respect for other people in your life.” “You’re not a big man on campus,” she says as the video cuts off.

Watch the full clip here..

Shortly after the clip went viral, the teacher was placed on administrative leave. District Administrator Matthew Shappell posted on Facebook that the district “is aware” of what occurred and that the unnamed teacher will remain on leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Dear Families, The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School. The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved. Thank you, Matthew Shappell District Administrator

* * *

Still, some prefer to keep wearing their masks even after the CDC changed its mind about what the latest science is, in the process denying said "science" as a signal of their virtue for all to admire even though they have now officially crossed into vice signaling.

I feel like this is something you can especially understand if you’re in a very liberal area where 99% of the people you see are wearing masks. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

Begs the question: is an N95 mask the liberal MAGA hat?