Iceland's Chief Epidemiologist Suggests COVID-19 Restrictions Could Last For Up To 15 Years

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Iceland’s chief epidemiologist has suggested that some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions may remain in place for as long as fifteen years.

Yes, really.

Þórólfur Guðnason, a doctor who serves as the Chief Epidemiologist of the Icelandic Directorate of Health, was quizzed by journalist Esther Hallsdóttir how long the rules should continue.

Guðnason was, “Asked if there is no clear way out of the epidemic, now that measures are being proposed despite vaccinations, and whether we could be on the verge of restrictions over the next five, ten or fifteen years.”

His response was in the affirmative .

“It can be quite like that, no one can say with certainty what the future will be like. That’s what we’re always been saying, too, that there’s no predictability in this,” said Guðnason.

“It is nothing new and many people complain that it is not possible to bring predictability in operations and such, but it is not possible when the virus is unpredictable and something new comes up that changes what you thought a few months ago,” he added.

As we previously highlighted, SAGE government advisor and proud Communist Party member Susan Michie went even further, asserting that things like social distancing and mask mandates should last “forever.”

Another doctor in the UK who wants lockdown to remain in place indefinitely lamented that, “sadly, it can’t be forever.”

As we highlighted earlier this month, British author Peter Hitchens warned that if people continued to blithely accept lockdown restrictions, their grandchildren will still be wearing masks in 2050 and no one will remember why.

