If Biden Wants To Increase Vaccine Demand, Vienna Has The Answer...

A brothel in Vienna has come up with a novel way of encouraging men (and women) to take the COVID-19 vaccine; 30 minutes with the 'lady of their choice' in exchange for getting vaccinated.

The brothel, Fun Palast, also hopes to 'grow' their clientele, which has been diminished due to the pandemic, according to Mail Online.

"Due to the pandemic, we have registered a 50% decrease [in clients], with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise again," the brothel told the Mail.

Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated (perhaps this will bump them up to 69%?), where those who haven't taken the jab can no longer enter cafes, restaurants and hair salons under the country's "2G" rule - which requires either proof of vaccination or recovery (natural immunity) for venues with more than 25 people. The transition to this new system, which was announced last Friday, will take four weeks.

The manager of Fun Palast, Peter Laskaris, told Reuters: "Basically, I was looking at the statistics and I read that we need like 70/75% for us to reach herd immunity, but we're currently only at 63%," adding "And then I noticed in the statistics that very many men, very many men with a migration background, virtually refuse vaccination or don't even know that you can be vaccinated."

"And since we are actually reaching this target group, we decided to set up a vaccination [clinic] here."

One man who visited the brothel, Gerhard, told the Mail "I would have gotten vaccinated anyway but the 2G rule has certainly accelerated things a little," adding "And since an acquaintance of mine organised this action I thought 'Lets go for it'"

"I think this is perfectly ok because we can achieve a better immunisation rate this way and that's necessary to end the pandemic at some point."

One of the prostitutes, 'Mina,' said: "Well, I think it's a very good idea to have a vaccination street in the Fun Palast, because the name fun palace suggest to have a bit of fun here and return back to normality a bit more."