Joe Rogan Crushes CNN Over Ivermectin 'Horse Paste' Propaganda, Gets Gupta To Concede They Lied

Joe Rogan went off big on CNN during an interview with the network's chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, who appeared on the star's Spotify podcast on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the exchange, Gupta conceded that his network's framing of Ivermectin, a widely-prescribed anti-parasitic which has shown tremendous efficacy in treating Covid-19, was wrong.

"Calling it a horse de-wormer is not the most flattering thing, I get that," said Gupta.

"It's a lie on a news network - and it's a lie that they're conscious of. It's not a mistake. They're unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine," Rogan shot back.

"Why would you say that when you're talking about a drug that's been given out to billions and billions of people? A drug that was responsible for one of the inventors winning the Nobel Prize in 2015?" the 54-year-old Rogan continued.

"A drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro - you know that, right? Why would they lie and say that's horse de-wormer? I can afford people medicine, motherfucker. This is ridiculous."

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2021

Now that CNN's resident medical expert has corrected this, perhaps @Acosta would like to as well. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2021

Opining further on Rogan's rough-up is Glenn Greenwald:

Of course the usual media villains spread disinformation and unhinged conspiracy theories: QAnon boards, Facebook boomers, 4Chan teenagers.



But corporate media outlets do exactly the same -- as a model, on purpose -- and it's far more damaging because their platform is bigger. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This is not hyperbole: in the liberal sector of the corporate media -- by far the largest and most dominant wing -- lying and disinformation are not prohibited or even frowned up. It's encouraged and rewarded, as long as it's directed at the ideological enemies of their audience. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

This is why there is no higher priority for liberal corporate outlets - literally no higher priority - than inducing more and more internet censorship. They want to silence the independent voices documenting their lies, and eliminate all competitors to create a captive audience. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

That Rogan clip I posted above -- from an anonymous small Twitter account -- already has 1.8 million views. The real number is way higher since others also posted it. It's been years since CNN got anywhere close to 1.8 million watching their network. Therein lies the desperation. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, as we noted last month regarding Ivermectin (and worth repeating):

This widely prescribed anti-parasitic which is also used in horses has shown massive efficacy worldwide in the treatment of mild and moderate cases of Covid-19, plus as a prophylactic. India's Uttar Pradesh province, with a population of over 200 million, says that widespread early use of Ivermectin 'helped keep positivity [and] deaths low.'

Separately, there have been several studies funded by the Indian government, primarily conducted through their largest govt. public medical university (AIIMS).

Role of ivermectin in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study (source) Conclusion: Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis at a dose of 300 μg/kg with a gap of 72 hours was associated with a 73% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers for the following month .

Ivermectin as a potential treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 – A double blind randomized placebo-controlled trial (source) Conclusion: There was no difference in the primary outcome i.e. negative RT-PCR status on day 6 of admission with the use of ivermectin. However, a significantly higher proportion of patients were discharged alive from the hospital when they received ivermectin .

Clinical Research Report Ivermectin in combination with doxycycline for treating COVID-19 symptoms: a randomized trial (source, double-blind randomized, peer-reviewed) Discussion: In the present study, patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin in combination with doxycycline generally recovered 2 days earlier than those treated with placebo . The proportion of patients responding within 7 days of treatment was significantly higher in the treatment group than in the placebo group. The proportions of patients who remained symptomatic after 12 days of illness and who experienced disease progression were significantly lower in the treatment group than in the placebo group. Here are more human studies from other countries on the 'horse dewormer': Peru: Sharp Reductions in COVID-19 Case Fatalities and Excess Deaths in Peru in Close Time Conjunction, State-By-State, with Ivermectin Treatments (source, peer-reviewed, University of Toronto, Universidad EAFIT) For the 24 states with early IVM treatment (and Lima), excess deaths dropped 59% (25%) at +30 days and 75% (25%) at +45 days after day of peak deaths . Case fatalities likewise dropped sharply in all states but Lima Spain:

The effect of early treatment with ivermectin on viral load, symptoms and humoral response in patients with non-severe COVID-19: A pilot, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial (source, University of Barcelona, peer-reviewed) Findings: Patients in the ivermectin group recovered earlier from hyposmia/anosmia (76 vs 158 patient-days; p < 0.001) .

Bengladesh: A Comparative Study on Ivermectin-Doxycycline and Hydroxychloroquine- Azithromycin Therapy on COVID-19 Patients (source - peer reviewed, though not govt funded) Conclusion: According to our study, the Ivermectin-Doxycycline combination therapy has better symptomatic relief, shortened recovery duration, fewer adverse effects, and superior patient compliance compared to the Hydroxychloroquine- Azithromycin combination. Based on this study's outcomes, the Ivermectin-Doxycycline combination is a superior choice for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease . A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness (source, peer-reviewed double blind randomized, though small sample size) Discussion: A 5-day course of ivermectin resulted in an earlier clearance of the virus compared to placebo (p = 0.005), thus indicating that early intervention with this agent may limit viral replication within the host. In the 5-day ivermectin group, there was a significant drop in CRP and LDH by day 7, which are indicators of disease severity.

Meanwhile, There are currently 76 ongoing or completed clinical trials on Ivermectin around the world. Below are the results of 32 which have been completed. One can visit ivermeta.com and dig down on any of these / read the entire study. The site recommends Ivermectin in conjunction with vaccines to confer the best protection against Covid-19, however we'll leave that to you and your doctor to discuss.

Yet doctors who advocate for Ivermectin are ridiculed by the media (more here and here and here).

The MSM swarmed over 'horse paste overdoses' for weeks after a handful cases nationwide (and no deaths) - including an outright lie amplified by Rolling Stone which they were forced to correct after the hospital in question denied the claim.

Meanwhile, the likes of Maddow, Don Lemon and Chris Hayes jumped right on the propaganda bandwagon - with Maddow promoting the debunked ER story in a tweet she refuses to delete - and Twitter refuses to censor for misinformation.