Johns Hopkins Doctor: Closed-Schools Are An "American Disgrace"

Authored by Ben Zeisloft via Campus Reform,

A Johns Hopkins University medical professor said that closed schools are an “American disgrace.”

Dr. Marty Makary — a professor at Johns Hopkins University’s prestigious School of Medicine and a Fox News contributor — said during an interview with “Coffee With Closers” ripped public health officials’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Makary explained his thinking on herd immunity and his correct prediction that the United States would see a slowing of COVID-19 infections by April of 2021.

“What we’re seeing is a divergence in the data right now. You’re going to see two pandemics — one among at-risk people and the other is among young people who are healthy,” he said.

Makary also challenged Dr. Fauci’s representation of herd immunity.

“When people say we need to vaccinate 70-85% of the population in order to reach herd immunity — which is a quote you’ll hear again and again, especially coming from Dr. Fauci — that’s not true,” he remarked. “Because half the country has natural immunity from prior infection. And some doctors — especially the old school doctors — have dismissed that.”

Makary was particularly critical of medical officials’ decisions to close schools and slammed groupthink in the medical community.

“Why do adults get their bowling alleys and restaurants, but kids are shut out of their livelihoods?” he said. “It’s an American disgrace. And I think what we’ve lost a little bit in the medical profession is to speak your mind. Too many people are worried about what folks are gonna think of you.”

Noting that self-harm claims among children have risen several hundred percent since the beginning of the pandemic, Makary said that “from a medical standpoint, from a public health standpoint, kids need to be in school.”

Campus Reform recently reported that the editorial team of a student newspaper at Johns Hopkins retracted an article featuring a university study claiming that COVID-19 did not significantly increase the death rate in 2020.

One editor said that the article was being used to spread “dangerous inaccuracies” online.

