Kavanaugh Tests Positive For Covid Days Before Supreme Court Term Begins

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the court said in a Friday statement. As a result, he will not attend Justice Barrett's investiture this today.

Kavanaugh, 56, is asymptomatic, and has been fully vaccinated against the disease since January.

Full statement below:

On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.

