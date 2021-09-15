LA County To Mandate Segregation Of Unvaccinated Or Negative Test At Outdoor Events, Bars, And Clubs

Los Angeles County is preparing a revised health order which will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor events, as well as indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.

The order, reported on Wednesday and expected to be made official later this week, will also require all customers and employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7, and become fully vaccinated no later than Nov. 4.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.

Who's most impacted?

Not Asians, who are 80% vaccinated throughout LA county.

In fact, the new segregation order will affect blacks the most - at just 51% vaccinated.

Screenshot via LA County Public Health

Let's hop on over to Brooklyn, New York to see how their similar mandate is doing: