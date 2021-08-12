LA To Require Vaccination For Indoor Spaces, Including Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Stores

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

KTLA News reported Wednesday that the city council has unanimously voted to introduce vaccination requirements in order to enter indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, gyms and even stores.

The report notes that the council “voted to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance requiring patrons to have at least one dose of the vaccine to be able to enter the indoor public spaces.”

Entertainment centers like stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters will also fall under the ordinance.

Council President Nury Martinez declared that “It’s our responsibility to protect the public, that includes protecting them from the unvaccinated.”

Martinez added “The decision to not get vaccinated doesn’t just affect you. We have kids under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine yet, and someone’s decision to not get vaccinated affects them as well.”

Watch:

L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell claimed the motion is “not a vaccine mandate,” adding “We’re not going to tell someone, anyone that they have to get vaccinated. We’re also not going to deny anyone the ability to access essential food, medicine… regardless of vaccination. That wouldn’t be legal, that wouldn’t be moral,”

But he added, “what is immoral is choosing not to get vaccinated.”

“We need to stop fighting the science and start fighting the virus,” the councilman proclaimed.

The report also notes that “The L.A. County Board of Supervisors also voted Tuesday to look into options for requiring residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces in unincorporated county areas.”

It isn’t clear how such ordinances would be enforced, especially given that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last month that “limited resources,” mean his department will not be enforcing mask mandates, which he also said are “not backed by science.”

If vaccine passports are implemented, LA will be following New York and San Francisco in declaring a two tier society.

Breaking News: New York will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce. It’s believed to be the first U.S. city to do so.https://t.co/W6FGP9ZIo5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 3, 2021

