LA Restaurants Voluntarily Closing Over COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases, Including Fully Vaccinated Staff

Several restaurants in Los Angeles are voluntarily closing due to surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, while at the same time struggling to find enough staff to meet the demand for dine-in meals.

Village Idiot in Fairfax

According to CBS LA, "they are also being hit disproportionately hard by the rise in new infections, especially among people who are unvaccinated."

In one instance, Village Idiot LA announced a temporary closure after a fully vaccinated staff member tested positive for the virus.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but unfortunately we’ve had a breakthrough case of Covid-19 with one of our fully vaccinated staff members. We will be closed for the next few days until all of our employees are tested," reads an Instagram post. "Once we feel secure that it’s safe for us to resume serving you our doors will reopen."

Meanwhile, West Hollywood's Bottega Louie announced that they would be closing for a few days "out of an abundance of caution" due to "increasing Covid-19 cases."

California lifted all coronavirus restrictions on June 15 for the fully vaccinated, however as the Sacramento Bee notes, "Even with nearly 21 million residents now fully vaccinated, California is recording its highest positivity rate since mid-February, when only about 2 million were vaccinated."

Maybe just give it two more weeks?