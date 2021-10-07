Leaked Emails Reveal Pfizer Execs Sought To Conceal Use Of Aborted Fetal Cells In Covid-19 Vaccine Program

A Pfizer employee turned whistleblower has come forward with leaked internal emails which reveal corporate executives wanted staff to conceal the company's use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor, sat down with Project Veritas for the fifth installment of their COVID vaccine investigative series, where she described the executives as being "deceptive in their emails."

For example:

"From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there…The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible," wrote Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research.

"We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program," Gelman added.

It appears that the company wanted to avoid handing pro-life individuals opposed to the vaccine with a religious exemption.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, wrote: "HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus. On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry."

