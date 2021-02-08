Americans Have Collective Meltdown Over Tom Brady Not Wearing A Mask

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Leftists on Twitter had a complete meltdown over the fact that Tom Brady didn’t wear a mask at any point before or after the Super Bowl.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an easy 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to extend his record-breaking Super Bowl winning streak to seven.

Considered to be the greatest NFL player of all time, Brady is despised by the left because of their perception that he once supported President Trump and has managed to remain apolitical over the last five years of the culture wars.

As players were caught on camera entering the stadium masked up, Brady’s face covering was totally absent.

Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry. https://t.co/MjPFw6bdqW — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 8, 2021

“Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry,” whined one blue checkmark journalist.

Anti-gun activist Lisa Hendricks was also big mad at Brady’s refusal to muzzle himself.

“Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior. But nooooooo, he had to be a maskhole,” she said.

“What’s Tom doing without a damn mask?” the niece of Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, demanded to know.

What’s Tom doing without a damn mask? 🤔 https://t.co/Om11kCCnpw — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 7, 2021

Two other leftists took turns to denounce Brady for being white and not wearing a mask.

Tom Brady arrived at the stadium without a mask on. Maybe that's all you need to know. That's all I needed to know. — Patricia Howie (@PatriciaHowie) February 8, 2021

Numerous others shared similar complaints.

So....everyone is wearing a mask walking in...except Tom Brady. — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) February 7, 2021

On a Zoom with 2 friends and we’re torn between talking about how good Tom Brady looked walking in and what a a-hole to be the only one without a mask on screen. 😠 — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) February 7, 2021

Imagine thinking that, in Feb. 2021, Tom Brady wearing a mask here would, what, make millions of young lads suddenly decide to put their mask on tighter tomorrow? https://t.co/7GdWMwsSuR — Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) February 8, 2021

Everyone around him was wearing a mask — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) February 7, 2021

I’ve yet to see Tom Brady wearing a mask in any of these camera shots. — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) February 7, 2021

Tom Brady is a Trumper! He is not going to lower his status with Trump by wearing a mask! — SHARON, DEMOCRAT FOREVER ✍️ (@Skepmi) February 7, 2021

Recall that leftists insist wearing masks isn’t “political” while trying to make it political at every available opportunity.

As we previously highlighted, USA Today sports journalist Nancy Armour wrote an op-ed last week denouncing Brady for his refusal to apologize for his “white privilege.”

However, after yesterday’s triumph, Brady has cemented his position as the GOAT and it doesn’t seem likely that butt-hurt woke morons on Twitter will prevent him from enjoying the victory.

* * *

