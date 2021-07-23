List Of UK Venues That Could Mandate "Vaccine Passports" Already Expanding

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The list of attractions that could be forced to mandate vaccine passports as a condition of entry is already growing, with minister Nadhim Zahawi listing other “crowded venues” that may have to ban the unvaccinated.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a mockery of ‘freedom day’ – when all coronavirus restrictions were supposed to be lifted – by announcing that nightclubs would be made to check for vaccine status on the door.

Despite widespread backlash to the idea and the potential for a defeat when it comes to a vote in Parliament, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi indicated today that the program could be extended further.

During a speech to the Commons, Zahawi said sporting and business events, churches, music venues and festivals would also be subject to the rules, which are expected to come into force at the end of September.

“We reserve the right to mandate its use in the future,” he said.

Zahawi also asked venues to make providing evidence of taking the jab or a negative test a condition of entry before September despite the fact that it’s not the law.

Nadhim Zahawi confirms vaccine passports in UK.



He also reiterates double jabs becoming a condition of entry at any venue where “large crowds gather and interact”, such as nightclubs, concerts and theatres.



“We reserve the right to mandate its use in the future.”#talkRADIO pic.twitter.com/5lvRgAHKMS — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) July 22, 2021

“Although we don’t encourage its use in essential settings like supermarkets, other businesses and organisations in England can adopt the pass as a means of entry where it is suitable for their venue or premises when they can see its potential to keep their clients or their customers safe,” he said.

As we previously highlighted, some nightclub owners are already saying they will refuse to follow the law because the system will be unworkable and wipe out profit margins.

It remains to be seen whether the entire issue is just a PR stunt to bully younger people into taking the vaccine or whether it will actually be implemented.

The government previously assured the public that vaccine passports would not be introduced for domestic purposes, even going so far as to label the practice “discriminatory.”

Despite widespread unruly protests in France forcing President Macron to walk back part of a similar plan, a vaccine passport will still be required to access a multitude of venues, including bars, cafes and public transport.

