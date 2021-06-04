print-icon

Majority Of Americans Believe COVID Came From Wuhan Lab; A Quarter Believe It Was "Released On Purpose", New Poll Finds

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jun 04, 2021 - 05:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Most Americans believe that the coronavirus pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with almost a quarter saying they believe it was released on purpose, according to a YouGov poll.

A total of 58% of Americans agree that its is ‘definitely or probably true’ that the virus came out of the Wuhan lab.

The number represents a nine percent increase on findings from a year ago.

Even 43% of Democrats believe the virus came out of the lab.

Only 13% are still buying the ‘it mutated naturally from bats’ claim.

Indeed, YouGov notes “When it comes to the more specific circumstances of the virus’ emergence, 24% think it was created in a laboratory and was released on purpose, 18% think it was lab-created and escaped by accident, while a further 12% think it was a naturally occurring disease that was being examined in a laboratory but was released by accident.”

This is despite a massive co-ordinated attempt by the establishment media and big-tech to censor and dismiss the lab leak idea as a crazy ‘conspiracy theory’.

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

*  *  *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0