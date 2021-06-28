Make-A-Wish Foundation Says It Won't Help Terminally-Ill Kids Unless Their Entire Family Is Vaccinated

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Make-a-Wish Foundation says it won’t help terminally ill children unless the child and their entire family has taken the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting actor Rob Schneider to end his relationship with the charity.

Yes, really.

Make-a-Wish president and CEO Richard Davis made the announcement in a video released last week, stating, “All wish participants, including your wish kid and any siblings, will need to be two weeks past completion of either a one-dose or a two-dose vaccine.”

“This is literally a new low for humanity,” remarked the Twitter user who posted the video. “Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish.. from the make a wish foundation… unless.. you guessed it.. they’re fully vaccinated.”

A two-tier form of discrimination which treats the unvaccinated as second class citizens is already underway in the form of vaccine passports, but to deny critically ill children support because they haven’t taken the jab is particularly cruel.

This is literally a new low for humanity. Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish.. from the make a wish foundation… unless.. you guessed it.. they’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bjx1XMvLu6 — Pelham_3 (@Pelham_3) June 24, 2021

For one, many of the sick children may have medical conditions that prevent them from safely taking the vaccine.

In addition, according to official CDC guidelines, children under the age of 12 aren’t supposed to take the shot. The World Health Organization has also said “the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

So Davis’ claim that the organization had consulted with “doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Medical Advisory Council” doesn’t even make sense.

Responding to the decision, actor Rob Schneider said he would permanently end his relationship with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Make-a-Wish will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated?!” While it has been an honor to work with this foundation over the years, if this policy of discrimination of children is true? I will never work with them again. Ever,” tweeted Schneider.

“Make-a-Wish will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated?!”

While it has been an honor to work with this foundation over the years,

if this policy of discrimination of children is true?

I will never work with them again.

Ever https://t.co/rBfWyzJk4y — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 27, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, I urgently need your financial support here.